Heartlanders Sell Out Fan Appreciation Night Saturday Against Cincinnati

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders earned their second sellout in team history on Fan Appreciation at Xtream Arena Saturday. Jack O'Brien and Ryan McGuire scored for Iowa in a 5-2 defeat against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

O'Brien ignited the Heartlanders with a top-shelf goal thirteen minutes into the second period, assisted by Keltie Jeri-Leon, to cut the Cyclones lead to 4-1. In the final three seconds of the second, McGuire slammed home a power-play goal to cut the Cyclones lead in half.

Iowa outshot the Cyclones by four in the third period but were unable to rally as Tristan Ashbrook recorded his second goal of the game, an empty netter, in the final 30 seconds of the third period to cement the Cyclones' victory.

Brett Miller made 20 saves in the victory. Kyle McClellan stopped 16 shots in defeat.

