Fuel Set New Franchise Records on Saturday Despite Loss to K-Wings

KALAMAZOO- The Fuel headed to Kalamazoo to take on the K-Wings after eliminating them from playoff contention last night and securing the final spot in the Central division playoffs. After five power play goals in the game and multiple lead changes, it was the Kalamazoo Wings who were victorious with a 6-4 win over Indy.

1ST PERIOD

Kevin Lombardi got to work quickly, putting the puck in the net just 59 seconds into the game to put the Fuel up 1-0. Chris Cameron had the lone assist.

About ten minutes later, Josh Bloom tied it up for the K-Wings on a breakaway.

At 12:33, Darby Llewellyn was called for tripping, giving Kalamazoo the first power play of the game.

Kalamazoo capitalized quickly with a goal at 12:42 by Zach Okabe to give them their first lead of the game, 2-1.

Indy's Jarrett Lee had an answer about a minute later with a goal assisted by Ethan Manderville and Ty Farmer to tie the game again at 2-2.

Max Humitz scored for Kalamazoo at 16:52 to give them a 3-2 lead. Less than a minute later, Indy's Adam McCormick headed to the box for tripping. This put the Fuel back on the penalty kill.

Former Fuel defenseman, Luc Salem scored on the power play for the K-Wings at 19:05 to extend their lead to 4-2 before the period ended.

Kalamazoo outshot Indy 19-5 in the first frame.

2ND PERIOD

Travis Broughman took a tripping penalty at 2:41 to put the Fuel on the power play early in the second period. Indy's Ethan Manderville quickly capitalized with a goal to make it 4-3. Lombardi and Colin Bilek claimed both of those power play assists.

At 4:59, Spencer Kennedy went to the box for roughing which put the Fuel on the power play once more.

Again, they capitalized on it. This time, with a goal from Colin Bilek assisted by Bryan Lemos and Lombardi. With that assist, Lemos tied the Fuel franchise record for most assists with 123, also held by Alex Wideman.

Zach Bannister headed to the box next after a high sticking double minor penalty but Kalamazoo's Lee Lapid also went to the box for roughing less than thirty seconds later.

At 13:35, Indy's Jordan Martin was called for a high sticking minor. The Fuel killed that off then went to the power play after Lapid went back to the penalty box, also for high sticking.

The K-Wings killed off that penalty, then went straight to the net where Bloom scored his second goal of the game at 17:24 to make it 5-4.

With 42 seconds to go in the second period, Indy's Jaden Condotta headed to the box for tripping, putting the Fuel back on the penalty kill.

Lapid scored the fifth power play goal of the game to put the K-Wings up 6-4 just before time expired on the second period.

Through two periods, Kalamazoo was outshooting Indy 27-12.

3RD PERIOD

Less than four minutes into the third period, Jordan Martin and Jack Clement dropped the gloves and each earned five minutes for fighting.

At 10:29, Jon Martin and Lucas Brenton were sent to the box for two minutes each for roughing and interference, respectively.

Kalamazoo's Phil Beaulieu sat for tripping at 12:22, putting the Fuel on the power play once again.

After a dogpile in front of the Kalamazoo net, Jarrett Lee went to the box for goaltender interference and Bilek joined him for unsportsmanlike conduct at 13:20.

Things settled down after those penalties expired and time ran down quickly without much more momentum from the Fuel. The K-Wings took the 6-4 victory after time expired.

With this game, head coach Duncan Dalmao set a new franchise record for most games coached in his 231st Fuel game, passing Bernie John who previously held the record. Dalmao already holds the Fuel franchise record for most wins with 125.

The Fuel will play their final regular season game tomorrow against the Toledo Walleye who they will meet again for the first round of the Kelly Cup playoffs next week.

