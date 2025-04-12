Game Day Preview: Fan Appreciation Night in North Texas

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (16-44-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tulsa Oilers (39-24-5-3) tonight at 7:10 PM. It's Classic of Texoma Fan Appreciation Night in North Texas.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Executive Producer: Tyler Luker

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: TBD

Last Goal Wins: The Americans and Oilers traded goals all night long. Allen led the game on two different occasions. Brayden Watts put Allen on top for the first time at the 5:18 mark of the second period with a power play goal, his 19th of the season to make it a 4-3 Americans lead. Mark Duarte scored back-to-back goals in the third period at the 1:48 mark and again at the 5:15 mark to put Allen up 6-5, but Tulsa answered 43 seconds later as Sean Olson tied the game at 6-6 with an unassisted goal, his 14th of the season. The Oilers grabbed the lead for good with the go-ahead goal at the 14:14 mark of the third period as Reid Petryk scored on the power play with what turned out to be the winning goal for Tulsa. Petryk led the way for the Oilers with a hat trick. It marked the second straight game an Oilers player had a hat trick against the Americans. Former Americans forward Easton Brodzinski had a goal and three assists. Jeremie Biakabutuka had three helpers in the Tulsa win.

Burn baby Burn: Tyler Burnie had his best game in an Americans sweater with a goal and two assists to lead the way for Allen. It was his first game with two or more points since January 11th in Tahoe while with Rapid City.

Mark Duarte nets a pair: Mark Duarte scored two goals on Friday night, his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season. It marked the third time this year Duarte scored two goals in a game.

Head-to-Head: The Tulsa Oilers won their ninth game in the season series on Friday night beating the Americans 7-6, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Americans are 1-4-1-0 on home ice this season against the Oilers, with their only win coming on April 1st (3-2). The Oilers have won six of the last seven meetings between the two clubs. Tulsa clinched a playoff spot on Friday night with their 7-6 victory.

Watts doubles up: Brayden Watts had a goal and an assist on Friday night. It was his first game with two or more points since January 31st against Rapid City.

Asuchak remains two back: Spencer Asuchak (420) needs two points on Saturday night to tie Chad Costello (422), and three points to become Allen's all-time scoring leader.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 7-23-4-1

Away: 9-21-4-2

Overall: 16-44-8-3

Last 10: 2-7-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (23) Mark Duarte

Assists: (33) Brayden Watts

Points: (52) Brayden Watts

/-: (4) Trevor LeDonne

PIM's: (88) Cole Fraser

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 18-13-3-2

Away: 21-11-2-1

Overall: 39-24-5-3

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (23) Michael Farren

Assists: (27) Reid Petryk

Points: (46) Michael Farren

+/-: (+16) Duggie Lagrone

PIM's (87) Mike McKee

