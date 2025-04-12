Bison Fall Short against Komets
April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Bloomington Bison suffered a 3-1 loss on Saturday night against the Fort Wayne Komets at the Memorial Coliseum.
The Bison opened the scoring with a power play goal from Chongmin Lee. His 21st of the season came on a one-timer from Shane Ott with Jake Murray collecting the secondary assist. 2:02 later, the Komets tied the game with a breakaway goal from Zach Jordan. His eighth of the season came from Matt Murphy and Blake Murray. The Komets were awarded a power play at 15:34 that saw a flurry of shots but were shut down by Dryden McKay. The game carried into the second period tied at one with the Komets outshooting the Bison 18-7.
The second period opened with Fort Wayne grabbing a 2-1 lead on the power play. James Stefan fired a one-timer for his fifth of the year from Jack Dugan and Owen Gallatin at 4:50 of the second stanza. The score carried through the remainder of the second with Fort Wayne outshooting Bloomington 11-3 in the frame.
The Bison pushed back in the third period with sustained offensive pressure and multiple scoring chances. The Komets kept the Bison off the scoreboard even with an extra attacker in the closing minutes. Stefan sealed the game capitalizing on the empty net for his sixth of the season and second of the night. The goal was assisted by Nick Deakin-Poot to give the Komets a 3-1 victory.
McKay stopped 34 of 36 shots in the loss. Nathaniel Day made 18 saves on 19 shots to earn the victory. The Bison power play went 1-for-1 while the penalty kill went 1-for-2.
The Bison close out the regular season tomorrow in Fort Wayne at 4 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on FloSports TV and the Bison Audio Network.
2025-26 Full Season Memberships are now on sale! Early bird pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Payment plans are also available for less than $59 a month. To secure your seats visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 12, 2025
- Stingrays Skate Past Admirals for Seventeenth Straight Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Set New Franchise Records on Saturday Despite Loss to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Komets Collect Third Straight Win 3-1 Over Bloomington - Fort Wayne Komets
- Heartlanders Sell Out Fan Appreciation Night Saturday Against Cincinnati - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Dominate Gladiators 6-1 to End Regular Season - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Fall in Regular Season Finale - Norfolk Admirals
- K-Wings Throttle Fuel with Big Goals & Big Hits - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Fall to Maine in Front of Historic Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Close Out The Season With 5-2 Over The Heartlanders - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Fall Short against Komets - Bloomington Bison
- Maier Posts Fourth Shutout as Mariners Blank Thunder, 1-0 - Maine Mariners
- Lions Lose 3-1 to Nailers in Front of 3,441 at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Nailers Clinch Home Ice with 3-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - April 12 - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Fan Appreciation Night in North Texas - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: April 12, 2025 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Ryan Francis Scores in Return to Lineup, But Glads Lose 5-2 in Estero - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Double up Admirals 6-3 and Clinch 2024-25 Brabham Cup - South Carolina Stingrays
- Connors Scores Twice, Friesen Gets First Pro Goal in 5-2 Utah Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Knight Monsters Fall In Game Two Against Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Clinch Playoff Berth with Win in Highest-Scoring Game of the Season - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.