Bison Fall Short against Komets

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Bloomington Bison suffered a 3-1 loss on Saturday night against the Fort Wayne Komets at the Memorial Coliseum.

The Bison opened the scoring with a power play goal from Chongmin Lee. His 21st of the season came on a one-timer from Shane Ott with Jake Murray collecting the secondary assist. 2:02 later, the Komets tied the game with a breakaway goal from Zach Jordan. His eighth of the season came from Matt Murphy and Blake Murray. The Komets were awarded a power play at 15:34 that saw a flurry of shots but were shut down by Dryden McKay. The game carried into the second period tied at one with the Komets outshooting the Bison 18-7.

The second period opened with Fort Wayne grabbing a 2-1 lead on the power play. James Stefan fired a one-timer for his fifth of the year from Jack Dugan and Owen Gallatin at 4:50 of the second stanza. The score carried through the remainder of the second with Fort Wayne outshooting Bloomington 11-3 in the frame.

The Bison pushed back in the third period with sustained offensive pressure and multiple scoring chances. The Komets kept the Bison off the scoreboard even with an extra attacker in the closing minutes. Stefan sealed the game capitalizing on the empty net for his sixth of the season and second of the night. The goal was assisted by Nick Deakin-Poot to give the Komets a 3-1 victory.

McKay stopped 34 of 36 shots in the loss. Nathaniel Day made 18 saves on 19 shots to earn the victory. The Bison power play went 1-for-1 while the penalty kill went 1-for-2.

The Bison close out the regular season tomorrow in Fort Wayne at 4 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on FloSports TV and the Bison Audio Network.

