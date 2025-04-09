Bison Eliminated from Playoff Contention with Loss

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fishers, Ind. - The Bloomington Bison suffered a 5-1 loss to the Indy Fuel on Wednesday night at Fishers Event Center to end the team's postseason hopes.

Lucas Brenton opened the scoring 3:12 into the game with his fourth of the season. The goal was assisted by Colin Bilek and Cam Hausinger. The Fuel extended their lead on the power play with :40 remaining in the period. Burke tallied his 20th of the season from Bilek and Bryan Lemos. That closed the scoring in the period with Indy outshooting Bloomington 13-1.

7:23 into the second period, Darby Llewellyn scored on a breakaway while shorthanded. His 11th of the season came from Jordan Martin. The Bison had a power play late in the second and fired seven shots on Ben Gaudreau but couldn't find the scoreboard as the Fuel took a 3-0 lead into the third. The Bison outshot Indy 12-9 in the frame.

Matus Spodniak opened the third period scoring at 4:41 with his sixth of the season. Martin and Spencer Cox assisted on the goal. Patriks Marcinkevics broke the shutout bid with his eighth of the season on a wrist shot. Mikael Robidoux and Jake Murray assisted to bring the game to a 4-1 score. In the closing minutes, the Bison pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker. Ty Farmer took advantage to score his seventh of the season from Hausinger with 1:31 remaining. The goal sealed Indy's 5-1 victory.

Yaniv Perets made 27 saves on 31 shots. Gaudreau stopped 16 of 17 shots in the victory. The Bison went 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

