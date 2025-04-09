Parker Berge Named to 2024-25 ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







SHREWSBURY, NJ - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Parker Berge has been named to the 2024-25 ECHL All-Rookie Team, the league announced today.

Berge, 22, is one of two defensemen named to the All-Rookie team as he joins Owen Headrick (2022-23) as the only two Steelheads defenders to receive the honor. The Edmonton, AB native has skated in 56 games this season and leads all ECHL rookie defenders with 34 assists while his 40 points are second. His 13 power-play assists are tied for second among first year skating defenders and is tied for second 14 man advantage points.

The 6-foot-, 181lb left-handed shot defender is under a one-year AHL contract with the Ontario Reign. He played parts of five seasons in the WHL from 2020-2024 accumulating 100 points (18G, 82A) in 213 games having split time with the Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips. Last season he served as an alternate captain for the Pats collecting 38 points (10G, 28A) in 36 games before finishing the season with the Silvertips tallying 25 points (3G, 22A) in 30 games while also appearing in nine playoff games notching six points (4G, 2A).

STEELHEADS NAMED TO ECHL ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Remi Poirier (G) : 2022-23

Owen Headrick (D) : 2022-23

Tomas Sholl (G) : 2018-19

Landon Bow (G) : 2016-17

Jason Bast (F) : 2014-15

William Rapuzzi (F) : 2013-14

Kael Mouillierat (F) : 2010-11

Richard Bachman (G) : 2009-10

Evan Barlow (F) : 2009-10

Frank Doyle (G) : 2004-05

The Steelheads open a three-game home series at the Idaho Central Arena tonight vs. Kansas City at 7:10 p.m.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station KTIK The Ticket - 95.3 FM/1350 AM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.