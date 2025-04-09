Game Day Preview: The Final Three

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Brad Morrison vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans center Brad Morrison vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (16-42-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tulsa Oilers (37-24-5-3) tonight at 7:10 PM. It's the 10th meeting against Tulsa this season. The Americans have just two wins against the Oilers in the season series.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Executive Producer: Tyler Luker

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 4/11/25 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Allen Americans played their fourth game in six days last Sunday afternoon in Wichita, dropping their third in a row, as they were shutout by the Wichita Thunder 2-0 at Intrust Bank Arena, in front of an announced crowd of 4,250. After a scoreless opening period, Wichita jumped on the board early in the second frame, as Peter Bates scored his 27th goal of the season (K Walker and M Stinil) at the 2:26 mark of the middle frame. It would remain a one-goal game until just over three minutes left in the game as Mitchell Russell scored on the power play to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. The Thunder held on for the shutout win handing the Americans their 42nd loss of the season in 69 games. Wichita outshot the Americans 42-21 for the contest. It was the third game in a row the Americans yielded 40-plus shots on goal. Peter Bates led the Thunder with five shots on net. Michael Gildon led the Americans with three shots on net. The Americans close out the season with three home games this week against Tulsa.

Wichita takes the Season Series: The Thunder took the season series from the Americans winning 10 of the 13 games between the two teams (10-3-0). Two of the three Americans victories in the season series came at Intrust Bank Arena (2-4-1).

Morrison Misses Sunday Game: Brad Morrison was not on the trip on Sunday afternoon when the Americans faced the Thunder in Wichita. Morrison has been one of the hottest Americans players of late with 10 points in his last five games (2 goals and 8 assists).

Power Play Limited: The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play last Sunday in Wichita and are 0-for-6 with the man advantage in their last three games. The Americans power play ranks 23rd overall in the league. Spencer Asuchak leads the team with seven power play goals.

Young Goalie Shines in Allen debut: Americans rookie netminder Dylan Myskiw stopped 40 of 42 Wichita shots in his Americans debut. The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, played in one game this season for the Tahoe Knight Monsters. He played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Western Ontario, along with time in both the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Blanked in Kansas: With the Americans 2-0 loss in Wichita last Sunday afternoon, the Americans have been shutout a record nine times this season.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 7-21-4-1

Away: 9-21-4-2

Overall: 16-42-8-3

Last 10: 2-7-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (21) Mark Duarte

Assists: (33) Brayden Watts

Points: (50) Brayden Watts

/-: (2) Trevor LeDonne

PIM's: (84) Cole Fraser

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 18-13-3-2

Away: 19-11-2-1

Overall: 37-24-5-3

Last 10: 3-7-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (21) Michael Farren

Assists: (27) Reid Petryk

Points: (44) Michael Farren

+/-: (+15) Duggie Lagrone

PIM's (86) Keegan Iverson

GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.