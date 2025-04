ECHL Transactions - April 9

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 9, 2025:

Norfolk:

Brandon Yeamans, F

Toledo:

Peyton Hoyt, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

add Kamerin Nault, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Trevor LeDonne, D placed on reserve

delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Randy Hernandez, F activated from reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Rhett Parsons, D activated from reserve

add Braeden Kressler, F activated from 14-day injured reserve 4/8

delete Braeden Kressler, F recalled to Marlies by Leafs 4/8

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

Florida:

add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve

delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Josh Groll, F signed contract

Indy:

add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Rockford

add Nathan Burke, F activated from reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve

delete Ethan Manderville, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Michael Marchesan, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

add Will Calverley, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Nathan Noel, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Grant Hindman, D placed on reserve

delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

delete Yuki Miura, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley

delete Jimmy Glynn, F placed on reserve

delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Alex Sheehy, D activated from reserve

add Matthew Philip, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Josh Nixon, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Bryce Brodzinski, F activated from reserve

add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve

delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on reserve

delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Holden Wale, D activated from reserve

delete Aaron Hyman, D placed on reserve

Reading:

add Nick Carabin, D activated from reserve

add Cameron Cook, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

delete Nick Capone, F placed on reserve

delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Patrick Bajkov, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

delete Alexander Suzdalev, F recalled to Hershey by Washington

Tahoe:

add Linden Alger, D signed contract

add Adam Pitters, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on reserve

delete Isaac Johnson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Linden Alger, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Metis Roelens, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Logan Nijhoff, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on bereavement leave

Tulsa:

add Drew Elliott, F signed contract

delete Daneel Lategan, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Craig Armstrong, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Nolan Burke, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Joe Carroll, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Spencer Blackwell, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Finnegan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.