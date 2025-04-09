Firebirds Reassign Defenseman Jake Mclaughlin to Kansas City
April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that defenseman Jake McLaughlin has been reassigned to the club from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).
McLaughlin, 29, returns to Kansas City where he has appeared in 45 games this season, recording 13 assists and 33 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2 defenseman also appeared in one game with Coachella Valley earlier this season.
A cornerstone of the Mavericks' blue line, McLaughlin has served as an alternate captain during both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, bringing leadership and consistency to the team's defensive core.
Since turning professional, the Hinsdale, Illinois native has played in 44 AHL games and 177 ECHL games, totaling 79 points (12 goals, 67 assists) at the ECHL level. Prior to his pro career, McLaughlin spent four seasons at UMass, where he appeared in 138 games, tallied 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists), and played a key role in the Minutemen's run to the NCAA Championship Game in 2019.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
