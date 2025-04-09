Kyler Kupka Named to 2024-25 ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced today that Stingrays forward Kyler Kupka has been selected for the 2024-25 ECHL All-Rookie Team. The 2024-25 All-Rookie Team was determined by a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen, and three forwards.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "A.A." level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

Kupka, 25, is the seventh Stingray to earn ECHL All-Rookie Team honors. He joins Austin Magera, (2023-24), Vitek Vanecek (2015-16), Ryan Zapolski (2012-13), Philipp Grubauer (2011-12), Mark Ardelan (2004-05), and Joey Tenute (2004-05).

A native of Camrose, Alberta, Kupka is tied with Sloan Stanick of the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the ECHL lead in rookie goals with 27. Kupka has ten power-play goals this season, which is also tied for the league lead among rookies with Cincinnati's Chas Sharpe. Kupka is tied for fourth among ECHL rookies in points (53) and is tied for thirteenth among ECHL rookies in assists (26).

Kupka has skated in 51 games for South Carolina this season and has the most goals on the team with 27 tallies. Kupka is third on the Stingrays in points (53).

"It's really important to have high-quality rookies in this league, and Kyler has definitely surpassed my expectations," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "We're really happy to have him on board. I love his humility and how he competes. He is a player who can play multiple roles, and he has a bright future ahead of him."

In 2023-24, Kupka appeared in seven games for the Stingrays and tallied four points (two goals, two assists). He joined the team in March 2024 after his college career concluded.

Before joining the Stingrays, Kupka spent five seasons with the St. Cloud State University Huskies and collected 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) over 145 NCAA games. In 2023-24, Kupka appeared in 38 games for the Huskies, posted a career-best 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists), and was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, which annually goes to the top player in college hockey.

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday when they take on the Norfolk Admirals at 7:05 pm at the Norfolk Scope.

