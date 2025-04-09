Game Day #69 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Maine Mariners

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







PORTLAND, MAINE - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières play their final regular-season road game tonight in Portland, Maine, against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#18 Xavier Cormier: In second spot among the team's point-getters, the older of the Cormier brothers has recorded 41 assists since the start of the season; his next assist will put him in the team's record books for the most assists in a single regular-season.

#20 Andrew Coxhead: When the 6'3" forward arrived in Trois-Rivières he had 3-5-8 totals in 53 games this season. In the eight games he's played for the Lions he's already matched his goal total of three and has added two assists. His aggressive style of play is a major asset for the Lions' fourth line.

#74 Metis Roelens: The 6'4" forward makes his return to the Lions lineup tonight after missing several weeks. He has two goals in five games this season.

Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:

#13 Robert Cronin: The forward had only registered one goal this season before last week's start of the four-game series against the Lions. But in the three encounters of the series thus far he's quadrupled that total, notably by potting two goals in Maine's win on Saturday night.

#17 Matthew Philip: The forward is making his return to the Mariner lineup after missing the previous games against Trois-Rivières. He has 7-4-11 totals in 46 games this season.

#73 Nolan Maier: The goaltender returns to Maine's lineup after spending the last few weeks with the AHL's Providence Bruins. He has eight wins, a 3.17 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage in 20 games this season.

Following tonight's game, the Lions return home to close out the regular-season with three games against the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers starting Friday and continuing on Saturday and Sunday. It will mark Wheeling's first-ever visit to Trois-Rivières.

