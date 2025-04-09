Oilers Sign Forward Drew Elliott

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Wednesday the signing of rookie forward Drew Elliott.

Elliott, 22, joins the Oilers after making his pro debut with the San Diego Gulls on an Amateur Try-Out contract in a game against the Abbotsford Canucks on April 2. The Musquash, New Brunswick native spent the majority of this season with the University of New Brunswick, registering 22 points (14g, 8a) and a +20 rating in 26 games.

"We first saw Drew this summer playing for Utah Hockey Club at the Rookie Faceoff," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "We really liked him then and I approached San Diego about signing him, but he decided to play Canadian college hockey for a season. Now that the USports season has wrapped up and he got a taste of pro on an ATO, we are excited to get him signed to a deal. He is a very strong skater that brings a refined defensive ability up front at even strength and as a penalty killer. While he plays a heavy and physical game, he also brings a lot of skill to our lineup. His puck control is excellent, and he has a heavy and accurate shot. His game is well rounded and is probably more pro ready than you'd expect from a rookie. We are hoping his ability to agitate and his versatility are the injections needed to complete our forward group."

Prior to his time at University of New Brunswick, the five-foot-10, 196-pound winger played five seasons in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League, compiling 100 points (47g, 53a) and 200 PIM in 258 games with Baie-Commeau, Charlottetown, Drummondville and Saint John. An experienced postseason player, Elliott made playoff appearances in four of his five QMJHL seasons, notching 13 points (8g, 5a) in 36 total outings.

The Maritimer spent the last two summers on pro radars, attending development camp and playing in the Rookie Faceoff with the Arizona Coyotes in 2023 before returning to the Rookie Faceoff in 2024 with the club following its relocation to Utah.

The newly signed makes his ECHL debut tonight, April 9 at the Credit of Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas in a 7:10 p.m. battle against the Allen Americans. The Oilers currently sit fifth in the Mountain Division, one point out of the final two postseason berths, despite recording 82 points - the second-most in the franchises 11 ECHL campaigns. Tonight is the first-of-three games in the final week of the regular season, all in Allen.

