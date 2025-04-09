Kalmikov Joins 100 Point Club as Mariners Beat Lions Again

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions for the third time in four games on Wednesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena, winning by the identical 4-1 score from one week ago. Brooklyn Kalmikov registered a goal and an assist, becoming the fourth player to record 100 career points as a Mariner.

It was a fairly quiet opening period, with the Lions finding the lone strike at 2:42 of the frame. Isaac Dufort's attempted centering pass banked off the skate of Maine defenseman Zach Massicotte and in for the 1-0 Trois-Rivieres lead at the end of 20 minutes.

The score remained 1-0 until late in the second period when the Mariners used the power play to get even. Christian Sarlo set up Sebastian Vidmar with a pass from the goal line at 14:34 to even things up. Less than four minutes later, the Mariners took their first lead when Brooklyn Kalmikov joined the Mariners 100-point club. After nice work up top by Alex Sheehy and Tristan Thomspon, Kalmikov ripped home a wrister from the right circle to put Maine in front, 2-1. Kalmikov joined forwards Alex Kile, Nick Master and Mathew Santos as the only players to record 100 points in a Mariners uniform.

The Mariners added to their lead in the third when Xander Lamppa punched in a rebound at 4:59, created by a Jackson Edward shot, making it a 3-1 game. Just 39 seconds later, Linus Hemstrom skated in on a breakaway and made a backhand move for his first goal as a Mariner, extending the lead to three. Hemstrom's goal chased Lions netminder Hunter Jones in favor of Joe Vrbetic.

Nolan Maier stopped 19 of 20 to earn his ninth win of the season in his first game back from the AHL. The Mariners have won five of their last six games.

The Mariners (31-34-4) finish the regular season with three games against the Adirondack Thunder, beginning Friday and Saturday in Glens Falls, NY, both 7 PM faceoffs. The regular season finale is Sunday afternoon at 3 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena and is "Fan Appreciation Night," presented by Venture Solar.

