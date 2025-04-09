Solar Bears Spencer Kersten Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Wednesday forward Spencer Kersten has been named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team for the 2024-25 season.

Kersten, 24, is the second Solar Bear in history to be named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, joining Joseph Gareffa, who tallied 21 points in 41 games during the 2020-21 season.

The Waterloo, ON native has appeared in nine games scoring one goal with the Syracuse Crunch this season after signings an American Hockey League (AHL) contract on February 23. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward also skated in two AHL games with the Belleville Senators this season.

Kersten is third in ECHL rookie point scoring (54) and tied for fourth in goals (24). He was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in January recording 17 points (11g-6a) in 12 games. He is currently tied with T.J Foster, who set the Solar Bears single-season, rookie plateau with 54 points during the 2015-16 season.

Prior to his professional career, Kersten appeared in 36 games during the 2023-24 season at Bowling Green State University, scoring 16 points (9g-7a). The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward played at Princeton University from 2019-2023, scoring 38 points (15g-23a) in 93 games, while captaining the 2022-23 team.

During his time at Princeton, Kersten was a three-time Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Academic player.

2024-25 ECHL All-Rookie Team:

G - Justen Close, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Parker Berge, Idaho Steelheads

D - Chas Sharpe, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Spencer Kersten, Orlando Solar Bears

F - Kyler Kupka, South Carolina Stingrays

F - Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters

Get Playoff Tickets Here!

2024-25 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2024-25 Orlando Solar Bears regular season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.