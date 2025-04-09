Defenseman Chas Sharpe Named to 2024-25 ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced in conjunction with the ECHL that defenseman Chas Sharpe has been named to the 2024-25 ECHL All-Rookie Team. Sharpe becomes the first Cyclones rookie since the 2019-20 to receive the honor.

Sharpe, 21, currently has 24 goals in his first professional season. His 24 goals are the most by a Cyclones defenseman in team history, and he currently leads the ECHL in the same category amongst defenseman. He is currently eight goals ahead of the next closest defenseman and leads rookie blueliners in points with 43. In addition, 10 of Sharpe's 24 goals this season have come on the power play, the most by a Cyclone in 2024-25.

"We are very proud of Chas and his recognition as one of the league's top rookies this season," said Cyclones Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "Chas has shown great strides in his development, and this award showcases the growth he's made in this game as an individual and an offensive defenseman."

Sharpe becomes the first Cyclones rookie to receive the yearly league award since Justin Baudry in 2019-20. Also a rookie defenseman, Baudry received the honor following an 11-goal season with Cincinnati. Sharpe follows as the Cyclones first representative since that season. Sharpe joins Myles Powell (2018-19), Justin Danforth (2017-18), David Pacan (2012-13), Mathew Sisca (2011-12), David Desharnais (2007-08) as Cyclones players that have achieved this feat.

