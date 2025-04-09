Logan Lambdin's Hat Trick Leads to 5-2 Win

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades forward Logan Lambdin

ESTERO, Fla. - Logan Lambdin's hat trick led to a 5-2 win for the Florida Everblades over the Atlanta Gladiators in front of 6,336 fans at Hertz Arena Wednesday night.

The first period saw Florida create more opportunites than Atlanta, but still fall behind 1-0 after Alex Young converted of the Blades turning it over in their own zone.

In the second, Atlanta extended their lead with Brenden Datema getting his own rebound, but Florida continued to create more than the visitors. The Everblades broke through with two goals in 59 seconds late in the period - Lambdin buried his first of the game, followed by Dillon Hamaliuk striking after stealing the puck away at Atlanta's blue line.

In the third, Lambdin scored his second of the game on the power play to give Florida their first lead of the game. Later in the frame, Cole Moberg grabbed his second of the season to give Florida insurance, before Lambdin capped off the night and his hat trick with an empty net goal.

Cam Johnson made 20 saves for his league-leading 36th win of the season as Florida outshot Atlanta 47-22 throughout the game.

BLADES BITS

Florida is now 5-0-0-0 against Atlanta this season.

Logan Lambdin now has two hat tricks this season - his other one came November 9 in a 4-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears.

