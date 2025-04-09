Rush Game Notes: April 9, 2025 vs. Utah Grizzlies

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play their final three-game series of the season at home against the rival Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Wednesday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush were shut out by the Kansas City Mavericks, 5-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday. After a 6-3 Rush victory on Friday, the Mavericks returned the favor by posting their second 5-0 goose egg of the series. Kansas City scored three times in the first period, then tacked on one more in each of the final two periods. Rapid City was outshot, 41-20. Matt Radomsky made 36 saves, bringing his two-game total in the series to 81. Jack LaFontaine earned his fifth shutout of the season for the Mavericks.

HOME, SWEET HOME

The Rush have finished their road schedule for the 2024-25 season. Sunday's flight back from Kansas City was the last of 37 planes taken this season. Overall, the team spent 59 nights in hotel rooms between October 18th and April 5th, nothing unusual during the rigors of a professional hockey season.

HE CAN DO IT AT HOME

Last season, Alex Aleardi set the single-season ECHL-era points and assists records during the final series of the year, a home weekend against Wichita. Ryan Wagner can do the same this week with his old squad in the building. The Rush's captain is just three assists and six points away from passing Aleardi with three games to play. Wagner is fourth in the league in scoring, and the top point producer in the ECHL since December 1st.

TORCHING HIS OLD TEAM

Ryan Wagner has saved some of his best efforts for the Utah Grizzlies, the only other ECHL team he has suited up for. In seven games head-to-head, Wagner has recorded 11 points, the most of any player on either side.

A TALE OF TWO HALVES

As we come to the end of the line, splitting up this Rush season (nearly) down the middle illustrates just how much the group accomplished in the second half. After just ten wins in their first 37 games, the Rush have won 20 out of their last 32.

THE SAME WAY WE STARTED

In a scheduling quirk, the Rush are bookending their home schedule with the Utah Grizzlies. Utah came to The Monument Ice Arena for the Rush's home opener in October 2024. Now, this series with the Grizzlies is the last one- against any team- until October 2025.

