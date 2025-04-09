Royals Sign Nick Carabin to SPC

April 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Nick Carabin has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Carabin, 24, signs his first professional career contract with Reading out of the University of Connecticut (NCAA) where he registered nine points (3g-6a), 16 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 39 games during the 2024-25 campaign. The Mahwah, New Jersey native finished fourth among defenseman on the team in points (9) while tying for first among all UConn blue-liners in goals (3).

The 5'10", 185-pound, right-shot defenseman totaled 38 points (9g-29a) and 82 penalty minutes in 119 NCAA career games between the University of Conneticut and four years at Princeton University (NCAA), where he was an alternate captain during the 2023-24 season. Prior to his NCAA career, Carabin played one season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) where he logged 27 points (3g-24a) in 58 BCHL career games with the Coquitlam Express (2019-20).

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals conclude a five-game road-trip on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM. The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 9, 2025

Royals Sign Nick Carabin to SPC - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.