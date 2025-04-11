Bison Claim Forward Brandon Yeamans

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach Phillip Barski, announced today the team has claimed forward Brandon Yeamans off waivers.

Yeamans, 26, has totaled 46 games this season between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Norfolk Admirals amassing nine points (five goals and four assists) with 100 penalty minutes.

The Maple, Ontario native has totaled 159 career ECHL games between the Admirals, Heartlanders, Allen Americans, Jacksonville Icemen, Florida Everblades and Cincinnati Cyclones. He has totaled 27 points (16 goals and 11 assists) with 349 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-10, 174-pound forward played with York University before turning pro. He totaled seven points (five goals, two assists) and 12 penalty minutes over two seasons.

