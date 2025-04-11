Rush Game Notes: April 11, 2025 vs. Utah Grizzlies

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play the penultimate game of the 2024-25 season against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

In a memorable night in more ways than one, the Rapid City Rush defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Wednesday. Deni Goure buried a two-on-zero goal seven minutes into the first period to open the scoring. After Utah struck twice early in the second to gain the lead, the Rush took it back with power play goals from Bennett and Smedsrud. With the offensive side of the puck taken care of, the attention turned to defense in the third period. The Rush held a 3-2 lead for the entirety of the final period thanks to tremendous goaltending from Nathan Torchia.

ONE RECORD BROKEN...

Ryan Wagner entered this final series of the season just three assists shy of passing Alex Aleardi for the Rush's ECHL-era single-season record. He collected three apples in the first two periods to set the record. All three of his assists were primaries. Wagner now has 49 assists this season.

...ONE TO GO

Wagner is now three points away from breaking Aleardi's single-season points record and becoming the first 80-point scorer in the Rush's ECHL era.

ADD IT TO THE TROPHY CASE

We promise this won't be all Ryan Wagner, but it has been a memorable week for the captain. Wagner earned All-ECHL Second Team honors on Thursday to go along with his Midseason All-Star selection. In addition to skating in all 70 games for Rapid City, Wagner's 77 points is tied for second in the league. He is also in the top six in goals (28), assists (49), and shots on goal (229). Wagner leads the league in power play assists (24) and power play points (30).

OPE, YA GOT TORCHED

Goaltender Nathan Torchia picked up his first professional win on Wednesday, and he did it in grand fashion. In just his second pro start- and first at home- the 24-year-old from Baden, Ont. stopped 44 of the Grizzlies' 46 shots, including all 19 he faced in the third period while protecting a one-goal lead.

BLAINE JARVIS HEART AND SOUL AWARD

Prior to today's puck drop, the Rush will present the 2024-25 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul award, the highest individual honor a Rush player can receive. Jarvis, a fan-favorite and member of the 2010 championship team, tragically passed in an accident in 2016 at the age of 31. The award was first presented to Danny Battochio at the conclusion of the 2015-16 season.

