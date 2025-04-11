Mavericks Clinch Top Seed in Western Conference with 4-1 Win

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks clinched the top seed in the Western Conference on Friday night with a commanding 4-1 win over the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena.

Cade Borchardt made history, netting his 40th goal of the season at 3:06 of the second period, officially breaking Patrick Curry's single-season franchise record of 39 goals set during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Mavericks improved to 48-18-5 on the season. Kansas City also went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-2 on the power play, putting together a full 60-minute performance.

Kansas City opened the scoring in the first period when Isac Jonsson found the back of the net at 15:28, assisted by Casey Carreau and Jackson Berezowski. The goal was Jonsson's first as a Mavericks.

Borchardt's record-setting tally in the second period gave Kansas City a 2-0 lead, with Carreau picking up his second assist of the night.

In the third, Luke Loheit extended the lead at 5:55 on a feed from Jimmy Glynn, and after Idaho broke through late to spoil the shutout, Jackson Berezowski iced the game with an empty-net goal at 19:31, assisted by Nolan Sullivan.

Jack LaFontaine earned the win in net, stopping 27 of 28 shots.

The Mavericks close out the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday night in Boise. Puck drop against the Steelheads is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. CT.

