Wheeling Nailers' Phip Waugh, Matt Quercia, and Jordan Martel celebrate win

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC- The Wheeling Nailers flipped the North Division Standings around on Friday night, as they opened their Canadian road trip with a crucial 5-2 victory over the Trois-Rivières Lions at Colisée Vidéotron. Wheeling fell behind 2-1 at the start of the third period, but rattled off four straight goals to secure the comeback win. The Nailers dominated the special teams battle with two power play goals, a shorthanded strike, and a perfect penalty kill. Matthew Quercia led the way offensively with two goals, while Jordan Martel's third period marker was the winner. Wheeling now leads Norfolk by one point for home-ice advantage in round one, meaning the Nailers need one point to clinch that.

Wheeling outshot the Lions 14-8 in the first period, but the lone goal went to the home team. Metis Roelens pressured the puck away for Trois-Rivières, which ultimately allowed Kirby Proctor to set up Chris Jandric for a one-time score from the top of the right circle.

Another strong frame helped the Nailers tally an equalizer in the second. Wheeling again carried the shots on goal at a rate of 11-4. The tying marker came on the power play at the 7:18 mark. Isaac Belliveau directed the puck to the front of the net for what turned out to be a perfect pass to Matthew Quercia. Lions goaltender Hunter Jones was anticipating a shot, which allowed Quercia to turn to his forehand and slide a shot into the open left side of the twine.

The Nailers saved their best for last, but first, they had to erase a deficit, as Jakov Novak put Trois-Rivières ahead by roofing a wrist shot from the right circle just 22 seconds into the final stanza. Wheeling tied things up at the 3:13 mark. Louie Roehl tossed a pass ahead to spring Matt Koopman on a shorthanded breakaway. Koopman entered on the right side, then cut to the middle, as he shoveled a wrist shot into the left side of the cage. That gave the Nailers some gigantic momentum, and another breakaway gave them the lead. This time, Jack Works poked the puck ahead to send Quebec native Jordan Martel off to the races. Martel kept the puck on his forehand and smoked a wrist shot into the right side of the goal. The good times kept coming for Wheeling on the power play with 7:23 left. Martel let a one-timer fly off the face-off from the left point and Quercia tipped it home for his second of the night and 20th of the season. Cole Tymkin iced the 5-2 triumph with an empty netter to complete the first four-goal period of the year for the Nailers.

Taylor Gauthier won for the eighth time in his last nine starts, as he shut the door with 21 saves on 23 shots for Wheeling. Hunter Jones allowed four goals on 31 shots in the loss for the Lions.

The Nailers and Lions will play a pair of afternoon games during the remainder of the weekend, with 3:00 face-offs scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Trois-Rivières. Wheeling will then begin the Kelly Cup Playoffs with games one and two of the North Division Semifinal Series in Norfolk on Tuesday and Wednesday. Games three, four, and five (if necessary) between the Nailers and Admirals will be played at WesBanco Arena on April 23rd, 25th, and 26th, all with 7:10 start times. Tickets for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

