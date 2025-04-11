Former Railer Tristan Lennox Makes NHL Debut

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Goaltender Tristan Lennox with the Worcester Railers

(Worcester Railers HC) Goaltender Tristan Lennox with the Worcester Railers(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced today that former goaltender Tristan Lennox has become the 766th player in ECHL history to make his NHL debut after appearing in an ECHL game with his appearance against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Lennox, 22, played in 13 games for the Railers during the 2023-24 season. In his rookie season with Worcester, the Ottawa, ON native had a .909 save-percentage to go with a 2.94 goals against average and a 5-6-1 record. Lennox has played in four games for the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Islanders this season before getting called up to the National Hockey League. He was taken in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The 6'4", 196lb goaltender is the fourth Railer player to go on to play in the NHL after appearing in a game for Worcester. He joins Jakub Skarek, who made his NHL debut for the Islanders on February 2nd, 2025, Arnaud Durandeau, who made his NHL debut for the Islanders on February 20th, 2023, and Ken Appleby, who appeared in one game for the Islanders on January 15th, 2024.

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.