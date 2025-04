ECHL Transactions - April 11

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 11, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Toledo:

Nicholas Grabko, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kalamazoo:

Mason Salquist, F (from Wheeling)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Kevin O'Neil, F activated from reserve

add Darian Skeoch, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve

delete Sean Gulka, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Trevor LeDonne, D activated from reserve

add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

add Colin Jacobs, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Mike Van Unen, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

delete Reid Perepeluk, F placed on reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Ryan Francis, F activated from reserve

add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

delete Easton Armstrong, F placed on reserve

delete Eric Neiley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

delete Ryan Siedem, D recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

add Nick Niedert, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Brett Miller, G signed amateur tryout

add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

delete Brayden Guy, F placed on reserve

delete Dante Sheriff, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Andrew Fyten, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Hunter Sansbury, D placed on reserve

delete Kade Landry, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Carson Gicewicz, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Pierce Charleson, G activated from reserve

add Dru Krebs, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on reserve

delete Conner Hutchison, D placed on reserve

delete Sam Coatta, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Christophe Fillion, F activated from reserve

add Parker Berge, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Connor Punnett, D placed on reserve

delete C.J. Walker, F placed on reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Foss, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Adam McCormick, D assigned by Rockford

delete Lauri Sertti, D placed on bereavement leave

Iowa:

add Grant Hindman, D activated from reserve

add Yuki Miura, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Zach Dubinsky, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

delete Matthew Sop, F placed on reserve

delete Luke Mobley, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Peyton Hoyt, F claimed off of waivers from Toledo 4/10

add Quinn Preston, F activated from reserve

add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Peyton Hoyt, F suspended by Kalamazoo

delete Ben Berard, F placed on reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Jimmy Glynn, F activated from reserve

delete Chase Brand, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add James Marooney, D activated from reserve

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on reserve

delete Christian Sarlo, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Ian Shane, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Ryan Chyzowski, F activated from reserve

add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve

delete Hank Crone, F placed on reserve

delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Kris Myllari, D activated from reserve

add Cole Kodsi, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Tony Follmer, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Jack Adams, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Connor Murphy, G activated from reserve

add Aaron Hyman, D activated from reserve

delete Nathan Torchia, G placed on reserve

delete Luke Mylymok, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

add Nick Capone, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Carabin, D placed on reserve

delete Mitchel Deelstra, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

add Jackson van de Leest, D activated from reserve

delete Nolan Krenzen, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Linden Alger, D activated from reserve

delete Jake Johnson, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Nicholas Grabko, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Adrien Beraldo, D activated from reserve

add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve

add Darian Pilon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dylan Moulton, D placed on reserve

delete Jalen Smereck, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Adam McMaster, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Roulette, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Riley Piercey, F assigned by Bridgeport

add Jordan Kaplan, F activated from reserve

add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

delete Alec Cicero, F placed on reserve

delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Griffin Loughran, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

