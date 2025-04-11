Cade Borchardt Breaks Mavericks' Single-Season Goal Record
April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City Mavericks forward Cade Borchardt has officially etched his name into the franchise record books. The 26-year-old assistant captain scored his 40th goal of the season Friday night against the Idaho Steelheads, breaking the previous single-season record of 39 goals set by Patrick Curry during the 2023-24 campaign.
Borchardt tied the record in his previous outing with a two-goal performance and wasted no time claiming the top spot in just his 58th game of the season, a mark made even more impressive given multiple call-ups to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds that caused him to miss time.
Currently leading the ECHL in goals, Borchardt continues to be one of the league's most dominant offensive forces. In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, he was recently named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team, earned ECHL Player of the Month honors in December, and was recognized as the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month during the same stretch.
Since turning pro, the Burnsville, Minnesota native has totaled 67 goals and 88 assists for 154 points across 137 regular season ECHL games. In postseason play, he has added 6 goals and 8 assists for 14 points in 24 playoff contests.
Borchardt has played a key role in helping the Mavericks climb to the top of the Mountain Division, lead the Western Conference, and sit near the top of the ECHL overall standings as the regular season winds down.
His performance has been a cornerstone for the Mavericks' success, both on the ice and in the locker room. He will now look to carry that momentum into the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs as Kansas City begins its postseason run.
