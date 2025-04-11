Francesco Arcuri Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (37-25-8-1, 83pts) lost to the Kansas City Mavericks (48-18-4-1, 101pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 4-1 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,250 at the Idaho Central arena for the 68th consecutive regular season sellout crowd. If Wichita does not gain a point tonight or tomorrow and the Steelheads win in regulation or overtime tomorrow they would secure the fourth and final playoff spot

Kansas City led 1-0 after the first period as Isac Jonsson scored his first professional goal from Casey Carreau and Jack Berezowski with 4:32 to play in the frame on four-on-four play. Shots were 15-10 Mavericks.

Cade Borchardt made it 2-0 with a power-play goal 3:06 into the second period from Carreau as Kansas City led by a pair after 40 minutes outshooting the Steelheads 14-5 in the stanza.

5:55 into the third period Luke Loheit made it 3-0 from Jimmy Glynn. Idaho pulled their goaltender with roughly five minutes remaining and Francesco Arcuri (10th) scored on Idaho's 27th shot of the game from Kaleb Pearson and Parker Berge. Berezowski sealed the deal for Kansas City making it 4-1 on an empty net score with 29 seconds left. Shots were 13-6 Idaho in the final 20 minutes.

Ben Kraws made 31 saves on 34 shots in the loss while Jack LaFontaine made 27 saves on 28 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Jackson Berezowski (KC, 1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)

2) Jack LaFontaine (KC, 27 saves)

3) Isac Jonsson (KC, 1-0-1, +1, 2 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.