Wagner Picks up 50th Assist, Rush Drop Middle Game to Utah
April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush fell to the Utah Grizzlies, 5-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Utah opened the scoring fewer than four minutes in and did not lose the lead. Billy Constantinou scored in the first period for the Rush, as did Jonathan Yantsis in the third. Both Rapid City goals came within a minute of Utah goals. However, the Rush could not find an equalizer.
Ryan Wagner picked up his fourth assist of the series, a secondary helper on Constantinou's goal. The captain took one step closer to Alex Aleardi's ECHL-era point record. Wagner now has 78 points on the season and needs two to pass Aleardi for the Rush record.
The Rush honored the Rushmore Thunder Varsity national championship team by introducing them individually and having them take warmups with the team before the game. Matt Radomsky was also honored as the 2024-25 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award winner. Radomsky is the ninth player and third goaltender to win the award, the highest individual honor in the Rush organization.
Rapid City and Utah play the rubber game of their series to end the regular season tomorrow night at The Monument Ice Arena.
Next game: Saturday, April 12 vs. Utah. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush take on the Utah Grizzlies in the final home series of the regular season on April 9th, 11th, and 12th at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
