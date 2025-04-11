Heartlanders Rally to Win in Overtime, 4-3
April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Four minutes into the extra frame, Ryan McGuire scored a power-play goal for the Iowa Heartlanders for a 4-3 overtime victory against the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday at Xtream Arena. With the overtime win, the Heartlanders have 81 points on the season, passing 80 for the first time in team history. On the winner, McGuire tapped home a shot from Andrew McLean at the left post. The Heartlanders overcame a pair of one-goal deficits.
With the Heartlanders down, 3-2, halfway through the third, Will Calverley scored his second of the night on the power play to tie the score and force overtime.
Calverley also opened the scoring two minutes into the first period with a back-handed shot in front of the net.
Mathieu Gosselin responded for the Cyclones at 5:05 of the first to even the score at one. Less than two minutes later, Kyle Bollers added to Cincinnati's total with a wrap-around goal.
Adam Goodsir netted a short-handed goal with four minutes remaining in the opening frame, his second "shorty" of the season.
With the man advantage, Chas Sharpe crashed the net and returned the lead to the Cyclones, 3-2, at 4:28 of the third period.
Kyle McClellan made 20 saves on 23 shots faced in the victory.
Brett Miller stopped 33 of 37 in defeat.
