Royals Todd Skirving Receives 2024-25 ECHL Community Service Award

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, are pleased to announce, in conjunction with the ECHL, that Royals Captain Todd Skirving has been selected as the recipient of the 2024-25 ECHL Community Service Award.

"First and foremost, thank you to president David Farrar, head coach Jason Binkley and assistant coach Ryan Anderson for the opportunity to wear the Reading Royals sweater as the captain this season, as well as the ECHL for designating me with this award," said Skirving. "It is an honour to be a part of a long list of former and current players throughout the league that give back to the community that they play in. The ECHL continues to grow and there are many outstanding individuals who are deserving of this award. I am proud to be among all those who use their hockey platform to make a difference in the lives around them. It is something that I have always taken great pride in and something my parents taught me at a young age. I am thankful for the all those within the Royals organization for giving me the platform to be able to engage with the fans and the people of Reading, PA. This would not have been achievable without them and my teammates. Special shout out to Erik Jesberger and those in the front office who have put in endless hours to give back to the Reading community. It takes a team of people to win this award and without their help, this was never possible. Congratulations to all the other nominees. Some of you I know personally and I can appreciate all the things you do to go above and beyond to make your community a better place. We never know what others are going through and the game of hockey gives us the opportunity to make a difference each and every day. As I have always said, 'It takes zero effort to be a good person.' Thank you."

Each ECHL team was given the opportunity to nominate a player for their efforts supporting community and charitable causes during the 2023-24 season. The nominations were voted on by League Office personnel.

"We are excited to see Todd selected as this season's ECHL Community Service Award recipient," said David Farrar, Team President of the Reading Royals. "Todd's dedication to enriching the Royals Youth Hockey Association, Slapshot Charities, and Reading community as a whole has been wonderful to see in his first season in Reading. His selection is well deserved."

Since arriving in Reading during the offseason, Skirving has dedicated his time and effort to growing the game of hockey by attending various youth hockey clinics, supporting the Royals official charitable arm, Slapshot Charities, through multiple charity fundraisers, including a charity golf tournament and celebrity ice cream event, as well as upraising his personal fundraising for cancer research through his initiative "The Skirvy 3.0" for No Shave MOvember, in honor of his dad, Rod, who is in remission for Prostate Cancer.

Among Skirving's community efforts during the 2024 25 season were:

- Cancer Research Fundraiser - Raised $3,606 for cancer research via personal "The Skirvy 3.0" t-shirt, raffle basket and meet-and-greet fundraiser

- Children's Hospital Teddy Bear Delivery - Visited St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA to deliver stuffed animals to patients and families during the holiday season

- Hosted "Elijah's 22Q Awareness Tour" for Gameday Experience - Held pre-game meet-and-greet and locker room tour with Elijah and family who runs a "22Q Awareness Tour," an initiative instilled to grow the awareness of 22Q and support it's research efforts

- Scoops for Charity at Slapshot Charities Ice Cream Fundraiser - Worked 2 hour shift serving ice cream during a fundraiser for Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals which provides assistance to charitable organizations throughout Reading and the surrounding area serving underprivileged and disadvantaged youth and their families through fundraising activities, charitable drives related to the provision of educational and recreational opportunities for children and carry on and promote charitable grants or donations as well as educational activities related to, or which may assist the accomplishment of such purposes

- Swings for Charity at Slapshot Charities Golf Fundraiser - Participated in charity golf outing fundraiser with team sponsors for Slapshot Charities, the official charitable arm of the Reading Royals which provides assistance to charitable organizations throughout Reading and the surrounding area serving underprivileged and disadvantaged youth and their families through fundraising activities, charitable drives related to the provision of educational and recreational opportunities for children and carry on and promote charitable grants or donations as well as educational activities related to, or which may assist the accomplishment of such purposes

- Pours for Cancer Research at Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Research Celebrity Bartending Event - Worked 1 hour shift serving alcoholic beverages to guests during a fundraiser for Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute's No Shave MOvember initiative

- Spaghetti Dinner Server for Royals Booster Club Fundraiser - Worked one-hour shift serving spaghetti dinners to guests during a fundraiser for the Reading Royals Booster Club

- Harmony Walk fundraiser with members of Pro Berco - Participated in one-hour Pro Berco Harmony Walk fundraiser on Mar. 30th for the Pro Berco organization to help increase inclusion and awareness about the positive impact individuals with disabilities have on our community

- Youth Hockey Clinics/Lessons - Provided instruction during numerous one-hour long youth hockey clinics and practices for 4-16-year-old hockey players across Berks County

The ECHL is appreciative of the efforts of all its teams and players for their efforts in their local communities during the 2024-25 season.

The other nominees for the 2024-25 ECHL Community Service Award were: Grant Loven (Adirondack), J.C. Brassard (Allen), Louie Caporusso (Cincinnati), Jordan Sambrook (Florida), Jacob Modry (Greenville), Colin Bilek (Indy), Justen Close (Jacksonville), Ryan Naumovski (Kalamazoo), Daniel Amesbury (Kansas City), Wyllum Deveaux (Maine), Matt Radomsky (Rapid City), Reilly Webb (South Carolina), Chaz Reddekopp (Toledo), Morgan Adams-Moisan (Trois-Rivières), Paxton Leroux (Tulsa), Peter Laviolette (Wheeling), Nico Sommerville (Wichita) and Anthony Repaci (Worcester).

ECHL Community Service Award Winners

2024-25 Todd Skirving, Reading Royals

2023-24 Jack Adams, South Carolina Stingrays

2022-23 Chaz Reddekopp, South Carolina Stingrays

2021-22 Trevin Kozlowski, Iowa Heartlanders

2020-21 Award not presented

2019-20 Connor Doherty, Worcester Railers

2018-19 James Henry, Adirondack Thunder

2017-18 Jeremy Beaudry, Wichita Thunder

2016-17 Mike Embach, Fort Wayne Komets

2015-16 Rob Florentino, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Cal Wild, Brampton Beast

2013-14 Dan Eves, Cincinnati Cyclones

2012-13 Andy Brandt, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Jason Fredricks, Ontario Reign

2010-11 Chris Frank, Elmira Jackals and Dustin Sproat, Cincinnati Cyclones

