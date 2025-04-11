Lions' Third-Period Collapse Leads to a 5-2 Loss to Wheeling

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières fell 5-2 to the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

Both teams had good scoring opportunities in the first period, but it was only the Lions who were able to light the lamp when Chris Jandric scored his 10th goal of the season at 9:19. Trois Rivières netminder Hunter Jones stopped all 14 shots he faced.

The second period saw the Nailers outshoot the Lions 11-4, and the shot barrage paid off when Wheeling's Matthew Quercia scored his 19th goal of the season on the power-play at 7:18. The Lions, meanwhile, were held scoreless, so the teams headed into the second intermission tied at 1-1.

Although the Lions' Jakov Novak restored Trois-Rivières' lead just 22 seconds into the third period, the Nailers responded with four unanswered goals and a 5-2 victory.

The Lions and Nailers will meet again on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron for the second game of their three-game series.

1st star: Matthew Quercia, Wheeling Nailers

2nd star: Jordan Martel, Wheeling Nailers

3rd star: Hunter Jones, Lions de Trois-Rivières

