Edward Scores First Mariners Goal in Loss to Adirondack

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







Glenn Falls, NY - The Maine Mariners fell to the Adirondack Thunder by a 5-2 final score on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Brooklyn Kalmikov scored in his third consecutive game while Jackson Edward netted his first goal as a Mariner in the loss.

Adirondack capitalized on the first power play opportunity of the night, Kaleb Ergang taking a cross ice pass from Caden Villegas and making it 1-0 Thunder at 7:57 of the opening period. The Mariners responded quickly, finding the equalizer from Brooklyn Kalmikov at 11:04, set up by Matthew Philip at the end of a relentless shift in the offensive zone. It was Kalmikov's third straight game with a goal, also setting a new career high of 53 points. With 1:30 left in the period, Adirondack regained the lead when Kevin O'Neil beat the glove of Brad Arvanitis from the left circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Neither team scored in the second period, with the frame highlighted by an incredible Brad Arvanitis save. With the Thunder on the power play, O'Neil made a dangle in the right circle and fed one across to Brian Carrabes who appeared to have an open net before Arvanitis dove across to smother it. Called a goal on the ice, the play was reviewed and overturned, and Adirondack held its 2-1 lead through 40 minutes.

Early in the third, Jackson Edward tied things up, with a seeing-eye shot from the left point that made its way through Henry Welsch for his first ECHL goal. Midway through the period, Adirondack's Shaw Boomhower broke through the middle and put the Thunder back in the lead, 3-2 just moments after a four-minute 4-on-4 session ended. A pair of empty net goals by Kaleb Ergang and Ian Pierce brought the game to its 5-2 final.

The Mariners (31-35-4) and Thunder will meet again on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena for another 7 PM faceoff. The regular season finale is Sunday afternoon at 3 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena and is "Fan Appreciation Night," presented by Venture Solar. Limited tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages for the 2025-26 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

