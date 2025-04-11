Cyclones Fall to Heartlanders 4-3 in Overtime

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Iowa Heartlanders, 4-3, on Friday night at Xtream Arena. Special teams played a big part in the contest, with the Heartlanders scoring their game-winning goal in overtime on the power play.

A little over two minutes into the contest, forward Will Calverley scored for the Heartlanders. Calverley walked into the slot and beat Cyclones goalie Brent Miller to open the scoring. Calverley scored his 15th goal of the season giving the Heartlanders an early 1-0 lead.

Not too long after, forward Matthieu Gosselin evened the score at 1-1. Gosselin, who scored last Wednesday against Iowa, muscled his way into the Cyclones offensive zone and scored his 17th of the season. Forwards Lincoln Griffin and Marko Sikic each gained assists on the goal.

The Cyclones would then take the lead 1:11 later with a tally from forward Kyle Bollers. After receiving the puck from forward Ty Voit, Bollers was able to successfully attempt a wrap-around goal for the goal. Bollers' 11th goal of the season gave the Cyclones a 2-1 lead with 13:44 left in the opening period.

The Heartlanders evened it back up with a shorthanded goal by forward Adam Goodsir with 4:07 left in the first period. Goodsir scored his fourth goal of the season on a breakaway. The game was 2-2 going into the second period.

After a busy first period, neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second. Each team had their own power play opportunity, but both penalty kill units won the battle of special teams.

Defenseman Chas Sharpe helped the Cyclones retake the lead with a power play goal about four and a half minutes into the third period. Sharpe took the shot that ricocheted off of an Iowa stick and went into the goal. Forward Tristan Ashbrook recorded an assist in his first game back from the AHL on Sharpe's team-leading 25th goal of the season.

Will Calverley scored his second goal of the night on a Heartlanders power play. A strong wrist shot served as the third period equalizer with 9:51 remaining. Neither team was able to snatch the game winner in regulation, and the game went into overtime.

The Heartlanders would once again take advantage of a power play opportunity as forward Ryan McGuire scored the game winning goal in overtime. The Heartlanders claimed a 4-3 overtime win.

The Cyclones stay in Coralville to battle the Heartlanders one last time in the regular season on Saturday night at Xtream Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

