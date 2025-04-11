Wichita's Bates Receives 2024-25 ECHL Sportsmanship Award
April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Peter Bates of the Wichita Thunder is the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award for 2024-25 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.
The ECHL will announce the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year on Monday.
Brady Fleurent of Norfolk finished second, followed by Wichita's Jay Dickman, Brandon Hawkins of Toledo and Worcester's Anthony Repaci.
Bates, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team yesterday, is tied for fourth in the league with 75 points (27g-49a) in 70 games this season, while being assessed just 10 penalty minutes. He has set career-highs this season in all major offensive categories and is tied for the league lead with nine game-winning goals, is tied for fifth with 11 power-play goals and is tied for seventh in plus-minus at +31.
ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners
2024-25 Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
2023-24 A.J. White, Idaho Steelheads
2022-23 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals
2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces
2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye
2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays
2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads
2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades
2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators
2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls
2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno
2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans
2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
