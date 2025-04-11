Royals Rebrand to Reading Red Knights, Battle Railers in Regular Season Finale

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (33-28-9-2, 75 points), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude their regular season against the Worcester Railers (34-29-3-5, 76 points) on Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena. The promotional game features a Reading Red Knights Night one-night rebrand featuring a La Noche De Los Royales, presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union.

What's Needed for a Playoff Berth:

To qualify for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Reading must win the final the regular season game against Worcester. A win in regulation or post-regulation will suffice, as the Royals (75 points) hold the tie breaker (regulation wins) over Worcester (76 points), which would mean that if both teams tie in points by the end of the regular season, the Royals would clinch fourth in the North Division standings, and advance to face Trois-Rivières in the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the two-game series finale against Worcester having dropped two of their last three games and splitting their six games in April. The series opener shootout win over Worcester on Friday, April 11th, 4-3, followed a five-game road-trip that concluded on Wednesday, April 9th with a loss to Norfolk, 4-3.

The Royals are 13-5-5 at home since January 1st with a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 home games.

Previous Game Recap

Defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro leads Reading in points (38) while forward Tyler Gratton leads the team in goals (19) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (29). The Royals have registered a point in 17 of their last 23 (14-6-2-1), as well as 29 of their 40 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (22-11-5-2).

Scouting the Railers:

Prior to the series opener loss, Worcester earned a series win over Adirondack where they took five of a possible six points (2-0-1) with victories on Friday, April 4th, 5-4, and Saturday, April 5th, 3-2, before dropping Sunday's series finale in overtime, 3-2. The Railers have earned a point in five of their last seven games (3-2-2), seven of their last nine contests (5-2-2) and 27 of their 39 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (22-12-2-3).

ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders (NHL) and Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), Worcester's offense is led by forward Anthony Repaci in points (65) and goals (29) while defenseman Connor Welsh leads the team in assists (49).

