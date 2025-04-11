Komets Shut Out Toledo 3-0
April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets visited the Huntington Center in Toledo on Friday and blanked the Walleye 3-0.
Kyle Crnkovic notched his 14th goal of the season at 14:41 for the only first-period score, as Matt Murphy and Jack Dugan picked up assists.
After a scoreless second period, Nathan Day came in relief of starting goaltender Connor Ungar after making 24 saves.
Josh Groll increased the Komet lead by nabbing his third goal at 3:36, followed by a Jack Gorniak strike at 4:47, with assists from Crnkovic and Jack Dugan. Day finished the game, making eight saves.
