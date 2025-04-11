Komets Shut Out Toledo 3-0

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets visited the Huntington Center in Toledo on Friday and blanked the Walleye 3-0.

Kyle Crnkovic notched his 14th goal of the season at 14:41 for the only first-period score, as Matt Murphy and Jack Dugan picked up assists.

After a scoreless second period, Nathan Day came in relief of starting goaltender Connor Ungar after making 24 saves.

Josh Groll increased the Komet lead by nabbing his third goal at 3:36, followed by a Jack Gorniak strike at 4:47, with assists from Crnkovic and Jack Dugan. Day finished the game, making eight saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.