Royals Down Railers in Shootout, Force Postseason Berth Clinching Game Against Worcester in Regular Season Finale, 4-3

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (32-28-9-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (34-29-3-5) in a shootout, 4-3, at Santander Arena on Friday, April 11th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (13-16-4-0) earned the win in goal with 31 saves on 34 shots faced in regulation and overtime, plus stopping all three shots faced in the shootout. Worcester goaltender Michael Bullion (17-14-1-3) suffered the shootout loss in goal with 42 saves on 45 shots faced while stopping one of two shots faced in the skills competition.

Matt Miller (14) gave Reading a 1-0 lead 11 seconds into the game for the start of a three-goal period for the Royals. Goals from Shane Sellar (12) at 7:23 and Mason Primeau (12) at 16:42 extended the Royals lead after 20 minutes, 3-0.

Anthony Repaci (28) scored the lone goal in the middle frame at 9:57 to cut the Royals lead down to two-goals, 3-1. Lincoln Hatten opened the third period with a Worcester goal at 2:38 before Repaci (29) potted his second goal in the game to even the score and force overtime, 3-3.

Both teams had five shots in the scoreless extra frame, sending the two-game series opener to a shootout where Petruzzelli stopped all three shots and Matt Brown scored the game-winning goal as the first shooter for Reading in the skills competition.

With the win, the Royals force a scenario where the winner of the regular season finale between Reading and Worcester on Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM secures the final playoff spot in the North Division as the fourth place team in the standings. Reading advances to take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a win in any capacity (regulation, overtime or shootout) as they hold the tie-breaker (regulation wins) for fourth place should both Reading and Worcester be tied for points at the end of the regular season.

Reading has registered a point in 17 of their last 23 (14-6-2-1), as well as 29 of their 40 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (22-11-5-2).

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.