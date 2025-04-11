Solar Bears Announce Home Playoff Game One Date and Time

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have clinched a spot in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will participate in the best-of-seven, South Division Semifinals against the South Division Champion and Brabham Cup winning South Carolina Stingrays.

The Solar Bears announce Home Game One (Game Three of the series) will be played on Tuesday, April 22 at 7pm at AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center in Orlando.

Orlando's first round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 2 - Saturday. April 19 at 6:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

Game 4 - Date & Time TBD

*Game 5 - Date & Time TBD

*Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

*Game 7- Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

*if necessary

Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2025 Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com and at the Kia Center Box Office.

