Americans Lose Wild 7-6 Affair to the Oilers
April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (16-44-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost a wild 7-6 game to the Tulsa Oilers (39-24-5-3) on Friday night at CUTX Event Center in front of a crowd of just over 6,000 in Allen (6,110).
The Americans and Oilers traded goals all night long. Allen led the game on two different occasions. Brayden Watts put Allen on top for the first time at the 5:18 mark of the second period with a power play goal, his 19th of the season to make it a 4-3 Americans lead. Mark Duarte scored back-to-back goals in the third period at the 1:48 mark and again at the 5:15 mark to put Allen up 6-5, but Tulsa answered 43 seconds later as Sean Olson tied the game at 6-6 with an unassisted goal, his 14th of the season.
The Oilers grabbed the lead for good with the go-ahead goal at the 14:14 mark of the third period as Reid Petryk scored on the power play with what turned out to be the winning goal for Tulsa.
Petryk (Reid) led the way for t he Oilers with a hat trick. It marked the second straight game an Oilers player had a hat trick against the Americans.
Former Americans forward Easton Brodzinski had a goal and three assists. Jeremie Biakabutuka had three helpers in the Tulsa win.
Tyler Burnie had a goal and two assists for the Americans. Mark Duarte, Trevor LeDonn e, and Brayden Watts each had a two-point game.
The Americans wrap up the regular season on Saturday night as we celebrate Classic of Texoma Fan Appreciation Night. The game time is 7:10 PM CDT.
Three Stars of the Game:
1. TUL - R. Petryk
2. ALN - M. Duarte
3. ALN - T. Burnie
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Miko Matikka, Brayden Watts, and Trevor LeDonne on game night
