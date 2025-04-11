Stingrays Capture Brabham Cup for Second Time in Franchise History

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, have officially claimed the Brabham Cup, awarded annually to the ECHL team with the best regular season record. Click here to purchase tickets to any of South Carolina's home playoff games.

This marks the second time in franchise history the Stingrays have captured the Brabham Cup, with the first coming during their historic 1996-97 season - a year in which they became the first team in league history to win both the Brabham Cup and the Kelly Cup Championship in the same season. This season also marks the eighth time the Stingrays will finish the year with the best record in the ECHL's South Division.

With the Brabham Cup secured, the Stingrays have their opponent set for the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers. They will face the Orlando Solar Bears in a best-of-seven South Division Semifinals series.

South Carolina will host the first two games of the series at the North Charleston Coliseum:

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m.

Games Three will be at the Kia Center in Orlando on Tuesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Games Four and Five (if necessary) will also occur in Orlando, with dates and times to be announced at a later date.

If necessary, the Stingrays would return home for games six and seven:

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m.

This season, the Stingrays aim to capture their fourth Kelly Cup Championship, building on a proud tradition of postseason success. The Stingrays have made the playoffs 29 times in 32 seasons. South Carolina's last Kelly Cup title came in 2009, and the team has reached the Finals six times.

Limited tickets are available for South Carolina's home playoff games.

