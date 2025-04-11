Strong Offensive Effort Falls Short in Loss to Fort Wayne

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Fort Wayne Komets on Margaritaville Night with a final score of 3-0.

How it Happened:

The first period was evenly-matched between both teams. Despite Toledo having a 10-4 shot on goal advantage, Fort Wayne got one later in the period at 14:47 to give them the lone goal of the period heading into the middle frame.

Toledo had the momentum in the 2nd. They doubled Fort Wayne in shots on goal 14-7, totaling 24-11 thus far. The Walleye had three power play chances, one of them a 5-on-3. While the Fish were getting the shots, nothing was hitting the net. The game remained 1-0 in favor of the Komets with one period remaining.

At the top of the third, Fort Wayne brought in backup goaltender Nathaniel Day to take over for Connor Ungar. Fort Wayne took control of this one in the final period. Although Toledo killed an early power play, Fort Wayne got one right after at 3:36 to extend their lead to 2. They tacked on another goal just 1:11 later to give them the 3-0 lead.

The Walleye had a strong offensive effort, putting pressure on the goaltender and had some quality chances but it wasn't quite enough to come back in this one.

Fort Wayne took the regular season finale between the in-division rivals with a 3-0 final.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. FTW - K. Crnkovic (1G)

2. FTW - C. Ungar (24 SVS)

3. FTW - J. Dugan (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will finish out the regular season Sunday evening. The season finale will be against the Indy Fuel at the Huntington Center with puck drop being set for 5:15 p.m.

