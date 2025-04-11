Thunder Skate Past Mariners, 5-2

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder's Shaw Boomhower in action

GLENS FALLS - Shaw Boomhower returned to the lineup and scored the game-winning goal in the third period as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners on Friday night, 5-2, in front of 4,704 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead at 7:57 of the first period on the power play as Kaleb Ergang took a pass from Brian Carrabes and beat goaltender Brad Arvanitis from the right side for his fifth of the year. Assists were credited to Villegas and Ryan Conroy on the mad advantage.

The Mariners responded at 11:04 of the first frame as Xander Lamppa sent a pass out front to Brooklyn Kalmikov and he beat goaltender Henry Welsch to even the score 1-1. Lamppa and Matthew Philip were given the assists on Kalmikov's 21st of the year.

Kevin O'Neil returned to the lineup and gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead with 90 seconds left in the first. O'Neil took the puck on a two-on-one rush with Isaiah Fox and put in his 19th of the year, unassisted for the one-goal advantage. Adirondack took the 2-1 lead into the intermission along with a 13-6 shot advantage.

After Maine tied the game early in the third period, Shaw Boomhower returned to the lineup and scored the eventual game-winning goal on a breakaway at 9:19 of the third period. Kishaun Gervais and Ian Pierce were given the assists on Boomhower's second of the year.

Ian Pierce and Kaleb Ergang added empty-net goals in the 5-2 win. Henry Welsch stopped 26 shots for his third win of the season.

