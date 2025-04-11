Game Day Preview: Final Friday of the Regular Season

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (16-43-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tulsa Oilers (38-24-5-3) tonight at 7:10 PM. It's the 11th meeting against Tulsa this season. Tonight is the next to last game of the season.

Next Home Game: 4/12/25 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Americans Suffer Tough Loss: The Americans dropped their fourth in a row, losing an 8-1 game to the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center. The Oilers jumped on the Americans for three goals in the first period, and added four more in the second frame to take a 7-1 lead. Former Americans forward Tyler Poulsen had a hat trick against his former team with a five-point night (3 goals and 2 assists). Solag Bakich, who played with the Americans last season also had a goal and an assist. Easton Brodzinski and Dougie Lagrone each had a helper in the Oilers blowout victory. The lone Americans goal came from Ayden MacDonald, who scored his eighth goal of the season, and second with Americans since being acquired from Maine in a trade for future considerations. The Oilers outshot the Americans 40-38 for the game. Tyler Poulsen led the way for Tulsa with six shots on goal. Easton Brodzinski had five. Noah Kane and Mark Duarte led the Americans with five shots each.

Tulsa owns the Season Series: The Tulsa Oilers won their eighth game in the season series on Wednesday night beating the Americans 8-1, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Americans are 1-3-1-0 on home ice this season against the Oilers, with their only win coming on April Fool's Day (3-2). The Oilers have won five of the last six meetings. Tulsa's victory on Wednesday night was their biggest margin of victory this season. Tyler Poulsen leads the Oilers in points this season against the Americans with 15 points in 10 games (8 goals and 7 assists). Brayden Watts leads the Americans with nine points in 10 games (2 goals and 7 assists).

Morrison Misses another Game: Brad Morrison who missed Sunday's game in Wichita, was also absent from Wednesday night's game against the Oilers. Morrison has 10 points in his last five games (2 goals and 8 assists).

Asuchak closing in: The Americans longest tenured player Spencer Asuchak has 420 points and is just two behind Chad Costello (422) for the Americans all-time points leader. Asuchak's best season in the RED sweater came in 2016-2017 where he had 66 points in 64 games (26 goals and 40 assists).

Tight Race in the Mountain: With the Oilers victory on Wednesday night, combined with Idaho's loss to Kansas City, the Oilers jumped Idaho in the standings moving back into fourth place with two games to play. Wichita is in third with 85 points. Tahoe clinched a playoff spot with a point on Wednesday, they have 88. Kansas City won the Mountain Division crown they have 99 points.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 7-22-4-1

Away: 9-21-4-2

Overall: 16-43-8-3

Last 10: 2-7-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (21) Mark Duarte

Assists: (32) Brayden Watts

Points: (50) Brayden Watts

/-: (2) Trevor LeDonne

PIM's: (86) Cole Fraser

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 18-13-3-2

Away: 20-11-2-1

Overall: 38-24-5-3

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (23) Michael Farren

Assists: (27) Reid Petryk

Points: (46) Michael Farren

+/-: (+16) Duggie Lagrone

PIM's (86) Keegan Iverson

