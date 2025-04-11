Admirals Fall to Stingrays on VA Beach City Series Night

April 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA- On the final weekend of the regular season, the Norfolk Admirals welcomed the best team in the league, the South Carolina Stingrays, into town for the first of two contests inside the Scope. Four second-period goals propelled the Stingrays past the Admirals as Norfolk fell 6-3 on VA Beach City Series Night.

Kristian Stead made his 16th appearance in goal this season and finished the night with 10 saves made off of 15 shots faced.

In the initial twenty minutes of play, South Carolina exerted significant pressure; however, the Admirals generated a series of shots and critical scoring opportunities as the period progressed. Despite these efforts, neither team was able to record any goals, resulting in a scoreless tie after the first period, with Norfolk outshooting South Carolina 8-4.

As the second period commenced, both teams continued to compete vigorously. The Admirals encountered difficulties as they were assessed multiple penalties, leading to a short-handed situation. Seven minutes into the middle frame, the Stingrays capitalized on their power play opportunity, with Erik Middendorf scoring through a redirection. Just 58 seconds later, Jace Isley increased the Stingrays' lead to 2-0.

With five minutes remaining in the period, Dean Loukus further extended the Stingrays' advantage by scoring, bringing the tally to 3-0. Amid a power play opportunity, Norfolk managed to score with Justin Young finding the net from the left-wing circle. However, just 26 seconds later, Loukus netted his second goal of the evening, restoring the Stingrays' lead to three goals at 4-1.

Consequently, the score remained unchanged after two periods, during which the Stingrays effectively neutralized the Admirals' forecheck and outshot Norfolk 9-5 in the second period.

Just a minute into the third period, Ryan Chyzowski scored his 10th goal of the season, marking his first goal since returning to Norfolk. Shortly after, the Admirals narrowed the deficit to one goal when Young netted his second goal of the night, also his second power-play goal, making the score 4-3. This was his 12th goal of the season.

Midway through the period, South Carolina restored their two-goal lead with a breakaway goal from Charlie Combs, who scored on a two-on-zero opportunity, pushing the score to 5-3. With four minutes left in the game, Norfolk pulled their goalie, allowing the Stingrays to add an empty-net goal from Lynden Breen, solidifying the final score.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. SC - D. Loukus (2 goals, +3)

2. NOR - J. Young (2 goals)

3. SC - L. Breen (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

What's Next

The final game of the regular season is tomorrow night as the Admirals will face off with the Stingrays one more time inside the Scope. It's 'Fan Appreciation Night' as the team will recognize their dedicated fanbase as puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

