Stingrays Skate Past Admirals for Seventeenth Straight Win

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA. - The South Carolina Stingrays secured a 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday night and earned their 17th consecutive win. Ryan Hofer, Tyler Weiss, Lynden Breen, Erik Middendorf, and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 17 of 19 shots in the victory.

Sean Montgomery put the Admirals on the board with a wrist shot from the left circle less than two minutes into the game. Hofer responded to tie the game at one with 2:46 to go in the opening frame. Dean Loukus found Hofer at the left circle, and Hofer wired home a slap shot for his twelfth goal of the season.

Norfolk pulled back in front 4:59 into the second period with a power play goal from Ryan Chyzowski before the Stingrays scored four unanswered goals.

Breen started the scoring spree 14:37 into the second period with his second goal in two games. The rookie slid the puck to his forehand and buried it for his fifth point in four professional contests.

Weiss gave the Stingrays their first lead of the night when he chipped in a Jace Isley feed for his 22nd goal of the season and his eleventh point in his last five games.

Middendorf scored his 21st goal of the season 2:26 into the third period when he redirected in a shot from Stingrays captain Jacob Graves. Combs scored the final goal of the evening with a tight angle shot from the right-wing side to make it a 5-2 final.

The Stingrays have one more regular season game in Greenville tomorrow night against the Swamp Rabbits.

The Stingrays have announced the dates for all home first-round playoff games. They will host the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum for games one and two on April 18 and 19.

