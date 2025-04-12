Admirals Fall in Regular Season Finale

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - In the final game of the 2024-2025 regular season, the Norfolk Admirals faced off against the South Carolina Stingrays at Norfolk Scope. The Stingrays emerged victorious, defeating the Admirals 5-2. With this result, the Admirals concluded the season with 40 wins.

Kristian Stead made his 17th appearance in goal this season and finished the night with 30 saves made off of 35 shots faced.

Just two minutes into the contest, the Admirals took an early lead. Sean Montgomery initiated the scoring with his 14th goal of the season, achieved through a wrist shot from the left-wing circle. This advantage remained intact for the majority of the period. However, in the final two minutes, South Carolina equalized with a goal from Ryan Hofer.

As tensions escalated in the latter stages of the period, the score remained tied after the first twenty minutes, during which the Stingrays outshot the Admirals 10-7.

Five minutes into the second period, Norfolk regained their advantage with a power play goal, bringing the score to 2-1. This goal was executed by Ryan Chyzowski, who capitalized on a pass from Justin Young to secure his 11th goal of the season. This lead persisted until the closing five minutes of the period when the Stingrays leveled the score again with a goal from Lynden Breen.

With just 30 seconds remaining in the period, the Stingrays secured their first lead of the evening following a turnover by Norfolk, which allowed Tyler Weiss to score, making the score 3-2. This score marked the transition into the third period.

In the first half of the third period, South Carolina extended their lead with two additional goals, as Erik Middendorf increased the score to 4-2, followed by Charlie Combs, who further extended the lead to 5-2. The Stingrays' dominant performance in neutral ice effectively impeded the Admirals' forechecking efforts.

That score would hold up as the final horn sounded as the Admirals finished the regular season with 40 total wins and 87 points overall.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. SC - R. Hofer (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

2. SC - J. Graves (2 assists, +1)

3. SC - M. Miller (2 assists, +2)

What's Next

The Admirals will gear up for the Kelly Cup Playoffs as round 1 against the Wheeling Nailers begins next Wednesday night. Game 1 against the Nailers will be inside the Scope.

