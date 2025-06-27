Maine Mariners Re-Sign Wyllum Deveaux

Maine Mariners forward Wyllum Deveaux

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners made their first player signing announcement for the 2025-26 season on Friday, bringing back forward Wyllum Deveaux for his third season. The Nova Scotia native was named captain midway through last season.

Returning for his second full season as a pro in 2024-25, Deveaux picked up where he left off after a productive rookie campaign. He finished third on the team with 19 goals last season, and tied for fifth in points, with 31. He was also the team leader in power play goals, with eight.

Deveaux, who will turn 25 in August, was named captain on January 23rd after beginning the season as one of three alternate captains. He followed Zach Tolkinen and Connor Doherty to become the third player in team history to wear the "C."

The Sackville, NS native was originally signed as a free agent prior to the 2023-24 season, having played just three pro games with the Wheeling Nailers the year before. Deveaux played NCAA Division I college hockey for Harvard University from 2018-2023.

For the second year in a row, Deveaux was named the winner of team's "Community Service Award," for his work in the community, sharing the honor with Matthew Philip.

"I'm excited to get back in front of the fans in Portland," said Deveaux. "It's so special every game being out in front of the passion that the fans bring every night. We try to match that on the ice and we're going to continue to build off that last half of [last] year. There's a lot of hunger coming back in that locker room and we're just excited to get going."

The Mariners 2025-26 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Saturday, October 18th at Worcester with the Home Opener against the Reading Royals on Sunday, October 19th at 3 PM. Full, half, and 12-game mini plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Flex packs (now including 12 ticket vouchers), premium seating, and group tickets are now also on sale. Prospective ticket buyers can fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

