John Becanic Named Head Coach of the Utah Grizzlies

June 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - John Becanic has been named as the new head coach of the Utah Grizzlies. Becanic is the ninth head coach in team history.

Began coaching career in the early 90's as an assistant coach under future Jack Adams winner Ted Nolan, where together they won a Memorial Cup in 1993 with the Soo Greyhounds. Becanic led the 2003 Pittsburgh Force to a USA Hockey Junior A National Championship.

Becanic spent four years as the Associate Head Coach with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL serving under former NHL head coach, Kevin Constantine. In their first year as an expansion franchise, the Silvertips became the first and only CHL team to make it to the league finals in their first season. Promoted to Head Coach of the Silvertips in 2006 where he won 66 games in two seasons.

Becanic had additional stops in the WHL as an associate head coach in Seattle and Vancouver serving under former NHL and Grizzlies coach Don Hay. In total, John has coached over 60 NHL draft picks.

After stepping away from a year 30 coaching career, John founded Pyramid Hockey 2016. With a passion for helping players and mentoring coaches, Pyramid's primary focus was player/coach development through Hockey IQ.

In 2019, John founded and served as the CEO of The Prospect Exchange (TPE), a video and analytics platform. After acquiring ICEBERG Sports Analytics and growing TPE, John sold and stepped away from the company so that he could get back to working with players on the IQ side. In 2023 he partnered with Minnesota Advancement Program (MAP), and designed and implemented an online virtual IQ program for youth hockey in MN.

In January of 2024, John was offered the opportunity to get back behind the bench for the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, who won the 2024-25 Dineen Cup Championship in their second year of existence.

"Hiring John to lead the Grizzlies was an easy decision. He has a hall of fame resume and his reputation in the hockey community speaks for itself. Coach B will most definitely lead this team to success this campaign and we are excited to have him," says Erik Hudson, Director of Hockey Operations.

John resides with his wife of 36 years, Rhonda in Queen Creek AZ. He has two married daughters, Brooklyn 31, and Sheridan 30.

The home opener for the Grizzlies 2025-26 season is on Saturday, October 25, 2025 vs Idaho.

Grizzlies All-Time Head Coaching Wins

Tim Branham - 284

Butch Goring - 178

Kevin Colley - 157

Ryan Kinasewich - 133

Don Hay - 104

Jason Christie - 90

Bob Bourne - 83

Pat Conacher - 23







