Andrew Coxhead Returning to Trois-Rivières

June 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have reached an agreement with forward Andrew Coxhead for the upcoming season.

The 6'3" forward joined the Lions at the trade deadline on March 20, arriving from the Orlando Solar Bears (Tampa Bay Lightning affiliate).

In 12 regular season games, Coxhead recorded 3 goals and 2 assists for 5 points. He added 2 goals and 1 assist in 13 playoff games.

One of his most memorable moments came during the longest game in Lions history, when he scored the double-overtime game-winner in Game 3 of the first-round series against the Reading Royals.

Before arriving in Trois-Rivières, Coxhead played 14 games with the Kansas City Mavericks (Seattle Kraken affiliate) and 39 games with Orlando.







