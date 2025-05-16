Gargoyles Announce 2025-2026 Regular Season Game Schedule

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced today the team's complete 2025-2026 game schedule. The Gargoyles will open their Inaugural season at home against the Jacksonville Icemen on October 18th and 19th.

The Gargoyles will compete in the ECHL's North Division, which is comprised of the Adirondack Thunder, Worcester Railers, Maine Mariners, Norfolk Admirals, Reading Royals, Wheeling Nailers and Trois-Rivieres Lions. The team will also play several games involving teams from other divisions.

The Gargoyles will play a 72-game regular season schedule (36 home, 36 away). The team will play a family-friendly home schedule comprised of 12 Friday games, 11, Saturday games, 8 Sunday afternoon contests, two Wednesday games, one Tuesday games and two Thursday games. All home games will be played at First Horizon Coliseum.

Sunday home games start at 3:00 p.m., while all home games played Tuesday through Saturday start at 7:00 p.m. The exception to this will be the Tuesday, February 3rd game which is slated for a 10:30 a.m. start time.

The following is a complete listing of the 2025-2026 Gargoyles Game Schedule:

*** Schedule is subject to change

**** All Times Eastern

2025-26 Regular Season

Saturday, October 18 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 19 vs. Jacksonville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, October 24 vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 25 vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 31 at Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 1 at Trois-Rivieres, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 2 at Trois-Rivieres, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 6 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 7 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 13 vs. Tahoe, 7:00 a.m.

Friday, November 14 vs. Tahoe, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 16 vs. Tahoe 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 23 at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, November 26 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 28 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 29 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 5 at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, December 7 at Wheeling, 3:10 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, December 17 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 19 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 20 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 26 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 27 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 28 vs. Norfolk 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 2 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 3 at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, January 4 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, January 7 at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Friday, January 9 at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, January 10 at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Friday, January 16 at Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 17 at Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, January 19 at Reading, 1:00 p.m.

Friday, January 23 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 24 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 25 vs. Adirondack, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 30 at Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 31 at Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 3 vs. Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, February 6 vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 7 vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 13 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 14 at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 15 at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, February 20 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 21 at Adirondack 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 22 at Adirondack, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 25 at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, February 27 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 vs. Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday March 5 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 vs. Reading, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13 vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 vs. Trois-Rivieres, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 20 at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at Maine, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at Maine, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, April 3 at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, April 10 vs. Worcester 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 vs Worcester, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 vs. Worcester, 3:00 p.m.

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2025-26 Season are currently on sale! Visit www.gargoyleshockey.com

The Gargoyles are owned by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, a nationally recognized successful operator of sports teams. In addition, to the Gargoyles, Zawyer Sports also currently operates the Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates, 32 Degrees Marketing, Community First Igloo, Charlotte Checkers, and Gastonia Ghost Peppers.. Zawyer Sports consults on operations for the Tahoe Knight Monsters and Ghost Pirates Ice. Zawyer is also excited about the growth and development of the UPshot League, a professional women's basketball league set to begin play in May of 2026.







