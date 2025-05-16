Round 3 - Florida Everblades vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

May 16, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are set to face the ECHL's three-time defending champions, the Florida Everblades, in the third round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Another Goaltending Duel in Sight

Following the tightly contested battle between Thomas Milic and Luke Cavallin in the second round, another showdown between elite netminders is on the horizon. This time, it's Luke Cavallin versus Cam Johnson, the Everblades' top goaltender.

Both goalies were recognized as the top two netminders in the league this season, with Johnson earning ECHL Goaltender of the Year honors. He posted 37 wins in 47 games with a 1.92 goals-against average (GAA) and a .921 save percentage. His playoff performance has been even more dominant, with eight wins in nine games, a 1.58 GAA, and a .932 save percentage.

Cavallin, not far behind, recorded a 2.13 GAA and a .929 save percentage during the regular season. In the playoffs, he has elevated his game further, boasting a 1.65 GAA and a .939 save percentage.

Playoff Experience Could Be a Factor

Playoff experience may prove decisive in this series. The Lions' skaters combine for 303 career playoff games, while the Everblades bring nearly double that, with 605 playoff appearances.

Florida's lineup includes six players who were part of their last two Kelly Cup-winning squads. Goaltender Cam Johnson leads the way with 72 playoff games played.

On the Lions' side, Anthony Beauregard, Jakov Novak, and Justin Ducharme are the only players with more than 20 postseason appearances. Morgan Adams-Moisan is the lone Lion with a Kelly Cup title to his name, earned in 2021 with the Fort Wayne Komets (affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers).

Special Teams in the Spotlight

The Lions have performed steadily on both the power play and penalty kill throughout the playoffs. The Everblades have struggled somewhat on the man advantage but have been exceptional when shorthanded, allowing only one power play goal against in 30 attempts-a remarkable 96.7% success rate.

The Lions will need to sharpen their execution with the man advantage to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Series Schedule

Game 1 - Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m., Hertz Arena (Estero, FL)

Game 2 - Sunday, May 18 at 5 p.m., Hertz Arena

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 21 at 7 p.m., Colisée Vidéotron (Trois-Rivières, QC)

Game 4 - Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m., Colisée Vidéotron

Game 5* - Saturday, May 24 at 3 p.m., Colisée Vidéotron

Game 6* - Tuesday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m., Hertz Arena

Game 7* - Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m., Hertz Arena

*If necessary







